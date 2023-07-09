American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $185.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.22.

American Express Stock Down 0.7 %

AXP opened at $169.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day moving average is $162.92. The stock has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after acquiring an additional 423,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after acquiring an additional 182,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,744,148,000 after acquiring an additional 144,135 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

