Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $45.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Comerica from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Comerica from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Up 3.4 %

Comerica stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $87.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Comerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Comerica by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.