Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $75.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $59,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $59,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $514,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 254,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,669,174.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,787 shares of company stock worth $3,111,024. 11.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.