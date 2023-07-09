Morgan Stanley Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $10.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.87.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after buying an additional 16,538,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 21.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

