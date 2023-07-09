Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEVI. Citigroup reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 7.7 %

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $39,516.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

