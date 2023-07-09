ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.71.

ZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,090,000 shares of company stock worth $55,325,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $477,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 531,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 123,237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 720,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 108,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.