Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Down 1.0 %

TRNO stock opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.24). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 70.11%. The company had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. Research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $49,505,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 4,951.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after buying an additional 656,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 4,172.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 588,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,935,000 after buying an additional 574,544 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,873,000 after purchasing an additional 549,823 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.