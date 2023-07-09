Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $39.24 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.70). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after buying an additional 256,089 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after buying an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

