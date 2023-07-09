Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMA shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Emera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of EMA opened at C$53.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.67. Emera has a twelve month low of C$48.63 and a twelve month high of C$63.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.08. The firm has a market cap of C$14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.24.

Emera Dividend Announcement

Emera ( TSE:EMA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.05. Emera had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.1549296 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Emera’s payout ratio is 65.56%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

