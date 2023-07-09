Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $82.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PFG. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

Shares of PFG opened at $76.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

