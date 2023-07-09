Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. Susquehanna raised Rush Street Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

RSI stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.93 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

