Brokerages Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Target Price at $37.08

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.77.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

