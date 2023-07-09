Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.44.

Several analysts have commented on AXNX shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Axonics Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. Axonics has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axonics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,130.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,819.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $395,630.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,130.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after buying an additional 991,055 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter worth about $67,775,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 283.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after buying an additional 456,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 105.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 400,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

(Free Report

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

See Also

