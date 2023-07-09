Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $373.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Societe Generale from $314.00 to $373.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Societe Generale’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Accenture Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $305.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.99. The company has a market cap of $203.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

