BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 1,030.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,030.86 ($13.08).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.69) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.33) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.96) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

BA stock opened at GBX 888.20 ($11.27) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,741.57, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 957.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 927.08. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 702.20 ($8.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,037 ($13.16).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.