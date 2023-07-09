Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) versus Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Financial Review

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alkami Technology and Bandwidth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $204.27 million 7.19 -$58.60 million ($0.67) -23.60 Bandwidth $573.15 million 0.60 $19.57 million ($0.72) -18.61

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than Alkami Technology. Alkami Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alkami Technology and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -28.32% -20.00% -13.62% Bandwidth 5.17% -1.69% -0.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Bandwidth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alkami Technology and Bandwidth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 1 7 0 2.88 Bandwidth 0 3 4 0 2.57

Alkami Technology currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.60%. Bandwidth has a consensus price target of $23.78, indicating a potential upside of 77.45%. Given Bandwidth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Alkami Technology.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Alkami Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture. It serves community, regional, and super-regional credit unions and banks. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

