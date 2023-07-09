Contrasting First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) & SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ)

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of First US Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of First US Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

First US Bancshares has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First US Bancshares 16.04% 9.03% 0.76% SVB Financial Group 22.05% 13.02% 0.76%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares First US Bancshares and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First US Bancshares and SVB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First US Bancshares and SVB Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First US Bancshares $44.65 million 1.12 $6.86 million $1.19 7.14 SVB Financial Group $7.40 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion $25.35 0.02

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First US Bancshares. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First US Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats First US Bancshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage loans on one-to-four family and multi-family residential properties; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, or other commercial properties; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and secured and unsecured personal loans, including automobile loans, loans for household and personal purposes, and other direct consumer installment loans. The company also provides loans secured by personal property items. In addition, it provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture services, as well as underwrites credit life, credit accident, health insurance, and reinsurance policies. The company serves small-and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

