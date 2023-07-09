Financial Review: IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) & Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO)

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Cardio Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEXX Laboratories $3.37 billion 12.26 $679.09 million $8.31 59.93 Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$4.66 million N/A N/A

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Cardio Diagnostics.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of -2.15, meaning that its share price is 315% less volatile than the S&P 500.

86.5% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Cardio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEXX Laboratories 20.38% 117.37% 25.89% Cardio Diagnostics N/A -294.60% -14.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IDEXX Laboratories and Cardio Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEXX Laboratories 0 1 6 0 2.86 Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00

IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $527.86, indicating a potential upside of 5.99%. Cardio Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 627.27%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than IDEXX Laboratories.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Cardio Diagnostics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy. It also provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments, and services for biomedical research community. In addition, the company offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers; OPTI SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test kit for human COVID-19 testing; in-clinic chemistry, blood and urine chemistry, hematology, immunoassay, urinalysis, and coagulation analyzers; and SNAP rapid assays test kits. Further, it provides Colilert, Colilert-18, and Colisure tests, which detect the presence of total coliforms and E. coli in water; Enterolert, Pseudalert, Filta-Max and Filta-Max xpress, Legiolert, and Quanti-Tray products; and veterinary software and services for independent veterinary clinics and corporate groups. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

