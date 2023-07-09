Reviewing Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) & Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Free Report) and Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Agilent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 2 0 0 2.00 Agilent Technologies 0 3 11 0 2.79

Earnings & Valuation

Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 180.61%. Agilent Technologies has a consensus target price of $151.06, suggesting a potential upside of 29.11%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Agilent Technologies.

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Agilent Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $17.13 million 2.42 -$60.81 million ($1.40) -0.70 Agilent Technologies $6.85 billion 5.05 $1.25 billion $4.54 25.77

Agilent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems. Rapid Micro Biosystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilent Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Agilent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -331.87% -34.62% -30.57% Agilent Technologies 19.19% 30.11% 15.35%

Risk & Volatility

Rapid Micro Biosystems has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilent Technologies has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agilent Technologies beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides installation and verification, onsite technical training, and customer support services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. In addition, it offers RMBNucleus software for the Growth Direct system; RMBNucleus Mold Alarm signals at the first sign of mold detection; and RMBNucleus Central Manager portal streamlines monitoring and reporting. The company was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, gene expression profiling, next generation sequencing, target enrichment and genetic data management, and interpretation support software; and produces synthesized oligonucleotide. It also offers immunohistochemistry in situ hybridization, and hematoxylin and eosin staining and special staining; consumables, and software for quality control analysis of nucleic acid samples; and reagents for use in turbidimetry and flow cytometry, as well as develops liquid-based pharmacodiagnostics. The Agilent CrossLab segment provides GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, compliance support, software as a service, asset management, and consultation services. The company markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, manufacturer's representatives, and electronic commerce. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

