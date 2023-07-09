Head-To-Head Analysis: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) & Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) and Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Empiric Student Property’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.32 billion 0.44 -$15.77 million ($1.29) -1.89 Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Empiric Student Property has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Empiric Student Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -23.42% -11.53% -5.17% Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Diversified Healthcare Trust and Empiric Student Property, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Empiric Student Property 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Diversified Healthcare Trust beats Empiric Student Property on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of December 31, 2022, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 379 properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units. DHC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with more than $37 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments. The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

