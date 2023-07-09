Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) & Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Head to Head Contrast

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Electra Battery Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -33.72% -29.29% -21.30% Electra Battery Materials N/A -23.82% -14.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Polar Power and Electra Battery Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $16.54 million 1.03 -$5.58 million N/A N/A Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A $9.65 million ($0.30) -3.43

Analyst Recommendations

Electra Battery Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polar Power.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Polar Power and Electra Battery Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

Electra Battery Materials has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 409.71%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than Polar Power.

Risk & Volatility

Polar Power has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 44.1% of Polar Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats Polar Power on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats. It serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. In addition, the company sells its products through a direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

