FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) versus Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Head to Head Review

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Free Report) and Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

FLSmidth & Co. A/S pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. FLSmidth & Co. A/S pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Badger Infrastructure Solutions pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FLSmidth & Co. A/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and Badger Infrastructure Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLSmidth & Co. A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Badger Infrastructure Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a consensus price target of $35.70, suggesting a potential upside of 68.00%. Given Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Badger Infrastructure Solutions is more favorable than FLSmidth & Co. A/S.

This table compares FLSmidth & Co. A/S and Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLSmidth & Co. A/S N/A N/A N/A Badger Infrastructure Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.7% of FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Badger Infrastructure Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FLSmidth & Co. A/S and Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLSmidth & Co. A/S N/A N/A N/A $7.37 5.59 Badger Infrastructure Solutions N/A N/A N/A $1.28 16.64

FLSmidth & Co. A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Badger Infrastructure Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

(Free Report)

FLSmidth & Co. A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal. It also provides pipeline excavation services for pipeline crossing and tie-in, hydro probing, utility conflict, and oil and fuel spill applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications. In addition, the company offers anode installation, emergency response, and potholing services; designs, engineers, and supplies excavation shoring systems; pole and piling holes services for utility, traffic signal, and transmission pole holes, as well as light standard and sign post holes; pole removals; end-bearing, pilot holes for friction, and spread footing piles; well monitor installations applications; and tanks and tank cleaning services. It serves the aggregate, construction, engineering, industrial, mining, oil and gas, power generation, transportation, and utility industries, as well as railway hydrovac services. The company was formerly known as Badger Daylighting Ltd. and changed its name to Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. in May 2021. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.