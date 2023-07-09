Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ryan Specialty from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.38.
Ryan Specialty Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE RYAN opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $259,367.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $259,367.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,370,921 shares of company stock valued at $407,122,442 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 77.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 16.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryan Specialty Company Profile
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ryan Specialty
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.