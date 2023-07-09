Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ryan Specialty from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE RYAN opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Insider Activity

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $259,367.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $259,367.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,370,921 shares of company stock valued at $407,122,442 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 77.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 16.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

