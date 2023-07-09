Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,346,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,298,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179,950 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,158,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,471 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441,883 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.