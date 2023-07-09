Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,122,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,800,000 after purchasing an additional 362,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,587,000 after acquiring an additional 707,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,277,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,468,000 after acquiring an additional 120,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

