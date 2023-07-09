Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.08.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.5 %

TOL stock opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,543 shares of company stock worth $11,628,269 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Stories

