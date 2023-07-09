Textron (NYSE:TXT) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TXT. Vertical Research cut Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.25.

Shares of TXT opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average is $68.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. Textron has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textron will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,702,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,930,000 after acquiring an additional 84,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after acquiring an additional 519,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,985,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,286,000 after acquiring an additional 89,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Textron by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after acquiring an additional 997,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

