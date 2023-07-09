Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Lowered to $90.50

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HSBC from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SQM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a sell rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.19.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 6.3 %

SQM stock opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $115.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. Analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $3.2237 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 60.50%.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 255,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 58,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.