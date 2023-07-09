Piper Sandler Trims Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Target Price to $22.00

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Insurance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

UVE stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $438.03 million, a PE ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $20.15.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $316.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.10 million. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,591 shares in the company, valued at $22,362,720.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Universal Insurance news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,362,720.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $902,900. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Articles

