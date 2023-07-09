Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $230.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $215.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.33.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $217.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $142.53 and a twelve month high of $225.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,927,000 after buying an additional 32,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,401,000 after buying an additional 211,244 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,002,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,166,000 after buying an additional 98,540 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,810,000 after purchasing an additional 50,151 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

