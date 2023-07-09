Morgan Stanley Lowers TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $157.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFII stock opened at $112.22 on Thursday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $81.73 and a 1 year high of $128.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average is $112.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.609 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in TFI International by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TFI International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.