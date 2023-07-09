Morgan Stanley Lowers TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $157.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.63.
TFI International Price Performance
Shares of TFII stock opened at $112.22 on Thursday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $81.73 and a 1 year high of $128.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average is $112.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
TFI International Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.609 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in TFI International by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TFI International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.