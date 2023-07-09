Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $8.00 at Truist Financial

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after buying an additional 3,400,863 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after buying an additional 9,729,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,678,000 after buying an additional 21,268,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

