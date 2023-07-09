Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $126.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $120.93 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,177,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 287,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,968,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 143,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.