Contrasting CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBX) and Its Competitors

CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Free Report) is one of 377 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CNBX Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CNBX Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors -9,809.78% -419.52% -19.46%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNBX Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors 667 1583 4403 46 2.57

This is a summary of current recommendations for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 104.40%. Given CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CNBX Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -2.35 CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors $120.37 million -$11.40 million -2.35

CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CNBX Pharmaceuticals. CNBX Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CNBX Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Cannabics SR, an oral capsule developed for the treatment of patients with advanced cancer and cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome. The company is also developing various drug candidates, including PLP-33 for the treatment of lateral spreading or sessile, and colorectal polyps during colonoscopy; BRST-33 to treat breast cancer; MLN-33 for the treatment of Melanoma; and PRST-33 to treat prostate cancer. In addition, it is developing RCC-33, an oral capsule containing a formulation of cannabinoids for the treatment of colorectal cancer; and Cannabics CDx, an ex-vivo drug sensitivity test. The company was formerly known as Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and changed its name to CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2022. CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a subsidiary of Cannabics Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.