Comparing Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) & Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) and Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Lawson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 6.45% 8.92% 5.89% Lawson N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Lawson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $1.83 billion 2.17 $102.79 million $1.94 33.12 Lawson N/A N/A N/A $404.83 0.11

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Lawson. Lawson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

20.1% of Lawson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Lawson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 1 4 5 0 2.40 Lawson 0 4 0 0 2.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus target price of $63.36, suggesting a potential downside of 1.41%. Given Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is more favorable than Lawson.

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet beats Lawson on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products. It provides its products primarily under the Ollie's, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie's Army, Real Brands Real Cheap!, Real Brands! Real Bargains, Sarasota Breeze, Steelton Tools, American Way, and Middleton Home names. The company was formerly known as Bargain Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. in March 2015. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

About Lawson

Lawson, Inc. operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial-Related Business, and Overseas Business segments. The company is also involved in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen foods and other meat products, packaging materials, etc.; operation of a chain of supermarkets; and food production and restaurant businesses. In addition, it engages in the development of a general entertainment enterprises; operation of HMV stores, as well as integrated entertainment mall under the Lawson Hot Station L Paca name; construction and operation of movie theater complexes; and consulting and banking businesses. Further, the company is involved in the sale of CDs/DVDs, books/electronic books, and other goods; and entertainment merchandises, such as tickets for concerts, etc. through stores and online. Lawson, Inc. was formerly known as Daiei Convenience Systems, Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Lawson, Inc. in June 1996. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Lawson, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation.

