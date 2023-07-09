American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Mizuho

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a sell rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.97.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.29 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

