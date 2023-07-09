Reviewing Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) and Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Colgate-Palmolive and Kenvue, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive 0 3 7 0 2.70 Kenvue 0 6 3 0 2.33

Profitability

Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus target price of $84.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.12%. Kenvue has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.34%. Given Kenvue’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Colgate-Palmolive.

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Kenvue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive 8.71% 348.63% 15.51% Kenvue N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Kenvue’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive $17.97 billion 3.49 $1.79 billion $1.92 39.37 Kenvue $14.95 billion 3.23 N/A N/A N/A

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Kenvue.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Kenvue on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items. This segment markets and sells its products under various brands, which include Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, Irish Spring, Palmolive, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Lady Speed Stick, Speed Stick, EltaMD, Filorga, PCA SKIN, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Suavitel, Soupline, and Cuddly to a range of traditional and eCommerce retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs under the Hill's Science Diet brand; and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats under the Hill's Prescription Diet brand. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey. Kenvue Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

