Critical Analysis: Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) vs. RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

RenovaCare has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Inari Medical 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RenovaCare and Inari Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Inari Medical has a consensus price target of $87.75, suggesting a potential upside of 58.94%.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A N/A N/A Inari Medical -6.87% -6.78% -5.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RenovaCare and Inari Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million ($0.06) N/A Inari Medical $383.47 million 8.23 -$29.27 million ($0.53) -104.17

RenovaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inari Medical. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenovaCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RenovaCare beats Inari Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

(Free Report)

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. RenovaCare, Inc. has a strategic collaboration StemCell Systems GmbH for isolating and spraying self-donated stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Inari Medical

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc. builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases. It serves interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and vascular surgeons. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

