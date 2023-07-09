Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives $27.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.32.

Several brokerages have commented on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIVN opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company’s revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

