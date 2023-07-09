Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$13.28 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.28.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPB. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities set a C$14.50 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 target price on Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$9.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.53. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.10 and a one year high of C$11.69.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.14. Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion. Equities analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.4945284 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

