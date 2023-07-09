Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Receives $72.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of PCOR opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 0.59. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. Analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,302,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,276,733.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,302,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,276,733.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,377 shares of company stock worth $9,691,739 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

