Brokerages Set Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target at C$12.78

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.71.

APR.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Down 0.4 %

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$11.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$452.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$11.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.91.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

