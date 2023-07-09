Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Insider Transactions at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at $269,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $2,218,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

REYN opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.36 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Free Report

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.