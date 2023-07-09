Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 339,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,453,892.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 339,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,453,892.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $328,948.11. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,667 shares of company stock worth $1,201,165. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Yelp Trading Up 1.2 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Yelp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Yelp by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. Yelp has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. Analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

