Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives $35.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Stock Performance
NASDAQ BKR opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 1.50.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Baker Hughes Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
Featured Articles
