Brokerages Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) PT at $34.32

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.32.

TPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. TPG has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $265.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.48 million. Equities analysts predict that TPG will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TPG by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,302,000 after buying an additional 176,458 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TPG by 367.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 196,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 154,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 307.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 467,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 353,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

(Free Report

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.