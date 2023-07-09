Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Warehouses De Pauw from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warehouses De Pauw presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Warehouses De Pauw Price Performance

Shares of Warehouses De Pauw stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $33.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67.

Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile

WDP develops and invests in logistics real estate (warehouses and offices). WDP has 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

