Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$57.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.65% from the stock’s previous close.
ATZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.29.
Aritzia Stock Performance
TSE:ATZ opened at C$34.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$32.45 and a 12 month high of C$55.56.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
