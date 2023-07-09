Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$57.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.65% from the stock’s previous close.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.29.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Stock Performance

TSE:ATZ opened at C$34.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$32.45 and a 12 month high of C$55.56.

About Aritzia

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$637.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.70 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.500612 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.