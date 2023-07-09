UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

UPMMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.60.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance

UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

