Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America currently has C$30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$47.00.
Several other analysts have also commented on ATZ. CIBC lowered shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.29.
Aritzia Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of ATZ opened at C$34.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.38. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$32.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.