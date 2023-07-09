Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America currently has C$30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$47.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on ATZ. CIBC lowered shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.29.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATZ opened at C$34.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.38. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$32.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$637.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.500612 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.